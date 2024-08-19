Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 119 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 7.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,056,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $523,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.11. 8,154,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,366,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.63 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,693 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

