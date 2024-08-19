Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 203 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,342,012,000 after purchasing an additional 501,792 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,315,097,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,073,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,091 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.59.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $82.92. 4,062,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,516,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average is $90.77. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $125.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

