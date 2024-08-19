Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 5,005 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 7.1% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 120,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.93. 115,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,444. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

