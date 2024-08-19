Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 965,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 597,535 shares.The stock last traded at $12.31 and had previously closed at $12.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

Get Certara alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Certara

Certara Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 5,306.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Certara

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.