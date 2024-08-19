Cesar Gonzalez Buys 180,000 Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) Stock

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) Director Cesar Gonzalez acquired 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$54,000.00.
Cesar Gonzalez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 24th, Cesar Gonzalez purchased 20,000 shares of Bonterra Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,000.00.
Bonterra Resources Price Performance
Shares of CVE BTR traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.30. The company had a trading volume of 310,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,519. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.77. Bonterra Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Bonterra Resources
Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.
