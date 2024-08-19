Chapin Davis Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,239. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.38 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.99 and its 200 day moving average is $299.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

