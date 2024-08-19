Chapin Davis Inc. Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Bank of America raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $560.13. 912,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $564.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $494.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

