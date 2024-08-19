Chapin Davis Inc. Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 493 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 782 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,133 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $107,081,000 after buying an additional 75,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,495 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $9.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.11. 4,533,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.17 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.65.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.63.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

