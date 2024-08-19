Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases 1,140 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,161,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,161,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,904,074. The firm has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

