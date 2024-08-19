Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases 135 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,647,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,991,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $563,636,000 after buying an additional 194,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $372,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,893,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $146.59.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

