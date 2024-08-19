Chapin Davis Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chapin Davis Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $557.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,186,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,250. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.31. The company has a market cap of $481.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

