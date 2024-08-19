Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chapin Davis Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.8% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $475.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,383,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,987,124. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $474.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.94.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

