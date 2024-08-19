Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 2,499 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chapin Davis Inc. cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco lifted its position in shares of RTX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of RTX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,251,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,247. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $118.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

