Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 94 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Chapin Davis Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,293. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.10. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

