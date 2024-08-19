Chapin Davis Inc. Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $84.41. 3,550,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,012. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.43.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

