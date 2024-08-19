Chapin Davis Inc. Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,357. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

