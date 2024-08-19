Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Raised to C$11.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.
CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.85.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
