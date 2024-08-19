Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Raised to C$11.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.85.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down C$0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting C$9.77. 268,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,754. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.87. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$7.60 and a twelve month high of C$10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.22, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.