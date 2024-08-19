Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 3,605 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,564 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.47. 4,893,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,503,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.89. The company has a market cap of $378.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

