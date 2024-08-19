Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,428,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of Chubb worth $364,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.02. The stock had a trading volume of 931,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,713. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $198.10 and a 1 year high of $277.91.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.79.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

