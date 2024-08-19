Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 16,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,388,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,165,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,912,549. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $201.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,090 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

