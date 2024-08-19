Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,090 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,317,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,340,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,528,939,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,593,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,261,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,468 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,195,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,384,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

