Citigroup Boosts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $130.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.00.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP opened at $130.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. NetApp has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,968,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of NetApp by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,720,000 after purchasing an additional 950,204 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 46.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

