CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Trading 0.2% Higher

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.73 and last traded at $66.58. 126,122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,343,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 313,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,662,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,139,000 after buying an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,236,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

