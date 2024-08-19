Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$68.83.

CCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cogeco Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

TSE CCA opened at C$63.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.75. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.78 and a 1 year high of C$66.94.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.72. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of C$750.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$751.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4129032 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.