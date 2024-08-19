Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 161,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 110,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.85. 10,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Trust Bancorp

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Andy D. Waters purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.27 per share, for a total transaction of $322,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,910.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 20,011 shares of company stock valued at $645,881 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

