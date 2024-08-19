Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. 1,550,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,289,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Up 6.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 19.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,928,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 656,983 shares during the period.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

