CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) COO Gregoire Maes Sells 50,000 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) COO Gregoire Maes sold 50,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 762,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,412,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $892.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 40.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 161,333 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 87.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 246,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

