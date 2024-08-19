Concordium Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $32.06 million and $375,950.30 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Concordium

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,390,145,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,853,850,429 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

