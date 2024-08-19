CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Short Interest Update

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 86.7% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 631,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,759,000 after acquiring an additional 293,099 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 18.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,818,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,386,000 after acquiring an additional 447,498 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 141.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 27,897 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.19. The company had a trading volume of 224,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,836. CONMED has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $117.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.19.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.39 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

