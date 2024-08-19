Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $91.81 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.81.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ED

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after acquiring an additional 72,273 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after acquiring an additional 62,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,486.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $100.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.