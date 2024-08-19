Contrasting OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) & Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) and OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and OKYO Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics N/A -43.66% -38.38% OKYO Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OKYO Pharma has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

97.0% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of OKYO Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of OKYO Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and OKYO Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $25.55 million 33.80 -$341.97 million ($2.64) -2.44 OKYO Pharma N/A N/A -$13.27 million N/A N/A

OKYO Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Relay Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Relay Therapeutics and OKYO Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 OKYO Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 235.92%. OKYO Pharma has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 607.07%. Given OKYO Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OKYO Pharma is more favorable than Relay Therapeutics.

Summary

OKYO Pharma beats Relay Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relay Therapeutics



Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of GDC-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About OKYO Pharma



OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic chronic pain. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

