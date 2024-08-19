Contrasting UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) & LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LivePerson and UMeWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson 1 6 1 0 2.00 UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

LivePerson currently has a consensus price target of $1.32, indicating a potential downside of 4.59%. Given LivePerson’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LivePerson is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson $361.82 million 0.34 -$100.43 million ($1.44) -0.96 UMeWorld N/A N/A -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares LivePerson and UMeWorld’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UMeWorld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivePerson.

Profitability

This table compares LivePerson and UMeWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson -24.23% -101.10% -5.77% UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

LivePerson has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMeWorld has a beta of -1.85, meaning that its share price is 285% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of LivePerson shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of LivePerson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LivePerson beats UMeWorld on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LivePerson

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc. engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging. It also provides professional services; LivePerson's Conversational AI, including conversation builder, manager, and intelligence, and intent manager. In addition, it provides Voice AI, conversational intelligence and insights, and integration services. The company sells its products to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, automotive dealers, educational institution, public sector, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and the Asia-Pacific. LivePerson, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About UMeWorld

(Get Free Report)

UMeWorld Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an educational technology company with a focus on the K-12 education market in China. It offers UMFun, an online learning and assessment platform used by teachers and students. The company engages in the marketing and selling of cooking oils and nutritional supplements. It serves schools, teachers, students, and parents through online platforms. The company was formerly known as AlphaRx, Inc. and changed its name to UMeWorld Limited in March 2013. UMeWorld Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.