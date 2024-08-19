Contrasting WPP (NYSE:WPP) & Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN)

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) and WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Nexxen International has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexxen International and WPP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexxen International $331.99 million 1.49 -$21.49 million ($0.13) -55.38 WPP $18.46 billion 0.56 $137.33 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Nexxen International.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nexxen International and WPP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexxen International 0 1 3 0 2.75 WPP 1 3 0 1 2.20

Nexxen International presently has a consensus price target of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 9.38%. WPP has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.50%. Given Nexxen International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than WPP.

Profitability

This table compares Nexxen International and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexxen International -3.12% 4.86% 2.96% WPP N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nexxen International beats WPP on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexxen International



Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About WPP



WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers marketing strategy, creative ideation, production, commerce, influencer marketing, social media management, and technology implementation services; media strategy, planning, buying and activation, commerce media, data analytics, and consulting services; and media management, public affairs, reputation, risk and crisis management, social media management, and strategic advisory services. The company also provides brand consulting, brand identity, product and service design, and corporate and brand publication services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

