Cookie Reaches One Day Volume of $717,689.72 (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. Cookie has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $717,689.72 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cookie token can now be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cookie has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cookie Profile

Cookie was first traded on June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,695,947 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 77,709,805.6219305 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.05592543 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $749,664.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.

