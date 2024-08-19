Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) were up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.71 and last traded at $57.54. Approximately 293,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 531,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRBP shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $621.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.59.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.29. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,470,833.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,470,833.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 9,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $466,533.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $2,530,799. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $716,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

