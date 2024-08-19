Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Acquired by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,593 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CORT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,468,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 585.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $334,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $334,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CORT. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

CORT traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $34.47. 484,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,036. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.44. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $39.75.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.14 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

