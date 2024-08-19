Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Insider Sells $108,986.62 in Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $108,986.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,686,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,869,720.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CORZ stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.39. 10,578,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,172,049. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The company had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CORZ. B. Riley raised shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $0.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,513,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,239,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,047,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

