Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of CRBG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.35. 556,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140,223. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,432,195. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

