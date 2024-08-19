Cosmos Market Cap Tops $1.81 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.81 billion and approximately $76.11 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $4.63 or 0.00007817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00035280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

