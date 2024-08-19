Craig Hallum Boosts Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target to $20.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.94 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at $870,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,408 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,446,000 after purchasing an additional 514,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at about $862,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

