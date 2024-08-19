CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Short Interest Up 7.9% in July

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

CFB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 124,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,798. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.03.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 182.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 279.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

