CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $325.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $338.08.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $262.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 495.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.93 and its 200 day moving average is $321.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

