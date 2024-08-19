Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Short Interest Down 11.3% in July

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $109.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average of $102.88. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

