Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Down 12.0% in July

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Crown Crafts Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CRWS traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.61. 35,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $47.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Crafts has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.58 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 5.58%.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWS. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Further Reading

