CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.73.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

CUBE stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.33%.

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $2,085,639.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,194.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,344. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,827,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,929,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 351,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after buying an additional 72,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

