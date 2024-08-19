Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Short Interest Update

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,483.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE DRI traded up $6.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.68. 1,515,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.82. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Darden Restaurants

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.