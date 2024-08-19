DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) COO Michael David Staffieri Sells 9,539 Shares

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares in the company, valued at $36,299,008.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DaVita Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.17. 642,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,492. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $152.22.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DVA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 196.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 2,335.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in DaVita by 50.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its holdings in DaVita by 138.4% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.