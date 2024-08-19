DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Short Interest Up 6.0% in July

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 824,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

DaVita Stock Up 1.2 %

DaVita stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.17. The stock had a trading volume of 642,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $152.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.42.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares in the company, valued at $36,299,008.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $9,615,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 78.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

