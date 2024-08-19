Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells $31,248.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $31,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,127,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,785,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.09. 766,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,934. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -1.51.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
