DCC (LON:DCC) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Free Report) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 5,800 ($74.06) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 5,700 ($72.78).

DCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($89.38) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,700 ($85.55) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,252.40 ($79.83).

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 5,275 ($67.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,598.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. DCC has a one year low of GBX 4,171 ($53.26) and a one year high of GBX 6,075 ($77.57). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,457.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,599.85.

In related news, insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,610 ($71.63), for a total value of £114,444 ($146,123.60). 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

